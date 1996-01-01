Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microeconomics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microeconomics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

Supply and Demand

Supply and Demand Together: Both Shift

When both supply and demand shift on the same graph, things become a little... ambiguous...

Problem

What happens in the market for cream cheese if (1) the price of butter, a substitute for cream cheese, falls and (2) the cost of milk, an input in cream cheese production, rises?

4
Problem

If the wages of bus drivers increases at the same time that the income of consumers decrease, what happens in the market for bus rides (assuming that bus rides are an inferior good)?

5
Problem

If producers of garden hoses have discovered new technology to improve production, while the number of gardeners increases, what happens in the market for garden hoses?

6
Problem

What happens in the market for tennis balls if (1) the price of tennis rackets, a complement for tennis balls, increases and (2) the price of baseballs, a substitute in production, decreases?

7
Problem

What happens in the market for wheat if (1) the cost of fertilizer, an input in production, increases and (2) tornadoes ravages the Midwest, where wheat is grown?

8
Problem

What happens in the market for online tutoring services if (1) the government decides to provide funding for online tutors and (2) the price of private tutoring, a substitute for online tutoring services, increases?

