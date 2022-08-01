Draw expected isotope pattern Intro

draw the expected isotope pattern that would be observed in a mass spectrum of ch two br two. In other words, predict the relative heights of the peaks at M, which is molecular ion. So I'm just gonna put plus radical M plus two and the M plus four peaks. Now, this one could definitely catch you off guard. Because where did this come from? I never talked about M plus four. I only talked about M plus one and M plus two. But, guys, it makes sense. That notice we have multiple halogen is in this case. We have to, bro means. So where would an M plus four come from? Well, that would be the version of the molecule where both of the bro means our bro Mean 81 are the bro mean, that's the higher isotope. If both of them are giving us and plus two peaks, then it's gonna add up to an M plus four. So we're looking for is the ratio okay? And I'm actually going to just coach you through this. You can try it one more time on your own, and then I'm gonna tell you the answer, And if it was for me to coach you. What I would say is think about probability. What are the chances that both of the Brahmins are the small isotope, the 79? What are the chances that one is 79 1 is 81? So that being plus two and then what are the chances that both of them are 81? And just so you know, for any question involving two, um, halogen that are on the same Adam weaken, basically use a pun it square system like you would have used in genetics where genetics was used in genetics. You talk about, like, FINA types and Gina types. So you'd say, like, these are the chances of having this genotype. What's the phenotype gonna be? What's the same principle? But for bro means because we're talking about probability. So you would say, What are the chances of having these, bro means together versus these? So I'm gonna let you try to arrange the chemistry pundits square, Um, the way you think is best, and then I'm gonna teach you how to do it. It's very easy. Just have to learn how to do it once and then you'll know it for forever, so hopefully so go ahead and try to do it and then I'll give you the answer.

