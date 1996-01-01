15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Chapter 9 covered a synthesis of alkynes by a double dehydrohalogenation of dihalides. A student tried to convert trans-2,5-dimethylhex-3-ene to 2,5-dimethylhex-3-yne by adding bromine across the double bond and then doing a double elimination. The infrared and mass spectra of the major product are shown here. < of reactions> (a) Do the spectra confirm the right product? If not, what is it? (b) Explain the important peaks in the IR spectrum. < of spectra>
