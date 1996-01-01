10. Addition Reactions
(••) Enantioselective epoxidation of trans-stilbene using the Jacobsen catalyst results in an optically active epoxide. When the same conditions are utilized with cis-stilbene as the substrate, however, the product is optically inactive. Explain this observation.
