Consider the following reaction:
Is the product shown the correct expected product from the reaction? If not, draw the correct product obtained and provide the proper reagent that must be used to obtain the desired product shown in the reaction.
Yes, the product shown is the correct expected product from the reaction.
The product shown is not the correct product formed from the given reaction. The products formed are:
The reagent that must be used is TsCl (tosyl chloride) to obtain the desired product shown:
The product shown is not the correct product formed from the given reaction. The products formed are:
The reagent that must be used is SOCl2 to obtain the desired product shown: