6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a fluorine radical generating a radical from butane. Predict whether the transition state is reactant-like or product-like and justify your answer. [Use the the following bond-dissociation enthalpies.]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Since the reaction is endothermic, the transition-state is reactant-like.
B
Since the reaction is exothermic, the transition-state is reactant-like.
C
D
Since the reaction is exothermic, the transition-state is product-like.