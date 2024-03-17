8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
8. Elimination Reactions SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
66PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the major product formed in the following elimination reactions. If the major product formed can exist as stereoisomers, identify the stereoisomer that will be higher in amount and label it as the major product.
i. (R)-2-chloroheptane + high concentration of CH3CH2O–
ii. (R)-3-chloro-3-methyloctane + CH3CH2OH
Draw the major product formed in the following elimination reactions. If the major product formed can exist as stereoisomers, identify the stereoisomer that will be higher in amount and label it as the major product.
i. (R)-2-chloroheptane + high concentration of CH3CH2O–
ii. (R)-3-chloro-3-methyloctane + CH3CH2OH