10. Addition Reactions
Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the mechanism that demonstrates the reaction of 3,3-dimethylhex-1-ene with a diluted aqueous H2SO4, which produces 2,3-dimethylhexan-3-ol (major product) and 2,3-dimethylhex-2-ene (minor product).
