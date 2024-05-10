Organic Chemistry
Show the cyclization process of nonane-2,8-dione to form a cyclooctenone and discuss why this ring closure might be disfavored.
The enolate ion formed from nonane-3,8-dione is not nucleophilic enough to effectively attack the second carbonyl carbon.
The intermediates formed after ring-closing are not resonance stabilized resulting in a high-energy requirement for the reaction to occur.
The reaction ends in the formation of the aldol product and dehydration to form the α,β-unsaturated product does not occur.
The reaction is not favored because the nucleophile and the electrophile are farther apart and the probability of an intramolecular attack is decreased.