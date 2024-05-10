When one equivalent of ammonia is added to 1-bromopentane, the product is a mixture of pentan-1-amine, dialkylamine, trialkylamine, and some tetraalkylammonium bromide.

(i) Provide a mechanism (up to the dialkylamine stage) to demonstrate how this reaction occurs.

(ii) What changes should be made to obtain a higher yield of pentan-1-amine?