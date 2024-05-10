2. Molecular Representations
Functional Groups
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Multiple functional groups often exist in every bioactive compound that we use in our daily lives. Determine the functional groups in each given compound:
i. Aspirin is used as a pain reliever and an anti-inflammatory drug.
ii. Vanillin is used as a flavoring agent and a fragrance component.
