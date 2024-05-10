Organic Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
The reaction between cyclohexanecarbaldehyde and ethylamine can produce two different imine products.
(i) Give the structures of the two imines.
(ii) Explain why two imines form.
(i)
(ii) When imine is formed, stereochemistry has to be considered.
(ii) When enamine is formed, stereochemistry has to be considered.
(ii) When amide is formed, stereochemistry has to be considered.
(ii) When a double bond is formed, stereochemistry has to be considered.