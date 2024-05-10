8. Elimination Reactions
E2 - Cumulative Practice
8. Elimination Reactions E2 - Cumulative Practice
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the elimination products of the E2 reactions below. Can these products exist as stereoisomers?
i) (2R,3S)-2-bromo-3-ethylhexane + high concentration of CH3O−
ii) (2R,3R)-2-bromo-3-ethylhexane + high concentration of CH3O−
Determine the elimination products of the E2 reactions below. Can these products exist as stereoisomers?
i) (2R,3S)-2-bromo-3-ethylhexane + high concentration of CH3O−
ii) (2R,3R)-2-bromo-3-ethylhexane + high concentration of CH3O−