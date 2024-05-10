2. Molecular Representations
Functional Groups
2. Molecular Representations Functional Groups
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Multiple functional groups often exist in every bioactive compound that we use in our daily lives. Label the functional groups in the compound below. Simvastatin treats high cholesterol levels by reducing the amount of cholesterol in the blood.
Multiple functional groups often exist in every bioactive compound that we use in our daily lives. Label the functional groups in the compound below. Simvastatin treats high cholesterol levels by reducing the amount of cholesterol in the blood.