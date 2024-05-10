24. Carbohydrates
Reducing Sugars
24. Carbohydrates Reducing Sugars
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hexose is extracted from a plant called Erythrina variegata. This hexose undergoes mutarotation; does not react with bromine water; and produces D-mannonic acid and D-gluconic acid when reacted with Fehling's solution. Identify the hexose.
A hexose is extracted from a plant called Erythrina variegata. This hexose undergoes mutarotation; does not react with bromine water; and produces D-mannonic acid and D-gluconic acid when reacted with Fehling's solution. Identify the hexose.