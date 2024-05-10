18. Aromaticity
Aromatic Heterocycles
18. Aromaticity Aromatic Heterocycles
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nucleotides are the building blocks of DNA, which is composed of deoxyribose (a sugar) and four heterocyclic bases. These bases are adenine, guanine, cytosine, and thymine. Adenine and guanine are purines while cytosine and thymine are pyrimidines. Can any of these bases form tautomers that exhibit aromaticity?
