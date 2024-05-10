The Reformatsky reaction refers to the addition of an aldehyde or ketone to a carbonyl group using an organozinc reagent. The organozinc reagent exhibits lower reactivity compared to a Grignard reagent, so it does not undergo nucleophilic addition to the ester group. The reagent is prepared by treating an α-bromo ester with zinc.









Provide a synthetic scheme that uses the Reformatsky reaction to synthesize the compound shown below.



