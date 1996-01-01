16. Conjugated Systems
Conjugated Hydrohalogenation (1,2 vs 1,4 addition)
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why cyanide does 1,2-addition instead of 1,4-addition in the reaction given below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1,2-addition occurs instead of 1,4-addition because the given compound is not a straight-chain carbonyl compound.
B
1,2-addition occurs instead of 1,4-addition the given compound is not an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound.
C
1,2-addition occurs instead of 1,4-addition because cyanide is a very strong nucleophile.
D
1,2-addition occurs instead of 1,4-addition because an enolate is formed upon the addition of a nucleophile.