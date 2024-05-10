19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Acetal
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Dioxepane has three isomers: 1,2-dioxepane, 1,3-dioxepane, and 1,4-dioxepane. Identify which dioxepane could act as an ordinary ether and is excellent for Grignard reactions, which could be potentially explosive when heated, and which could quickly hydrolyze in diluted acid.
