True or False: Radical addition to alkenes is as effective for the synthesis of flouroalkanes as it is for bromoalkanes. Justify your answer using your knowledge of the mechanism of this reaction, along with bond dissociation energies.
True, the radical addition to alkenes is as effective for the synthesis of flouroalkanes as it is for bromoalkanes because the all propagation steps for the addition of HF is favorable like in the addition of HBr.
False, the radical addition to alkenes is not as effective for the synthesis of flouroalkanes as it is for bromoalkanes because the first propagation step for the addition of HF is highly unfavorable.
True, the radical addition to alkenes is as effective for the synthesis of flouroalkanes as it is for bromoalkanes because addition with halogens are all practically energetically the same.
False, the radical addition to alkenes is not as effective for the synthesis of flouroalkanes as it is for bromoalkanes because the second propagation step for the addition of HF is highly unfavorable.