7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student conducted experiments wherein he used toluene solvent to measure the reaction rates of (i) ethyl bromide with pyridine and (ii) ethyl bromide with diisopropylamine. The concentration of reagents remained identical in both experiments. Which SN2 reaction exhibited the higher rate constant?
