12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols Williamson Ether Synthesis
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Each —OH group of the following compound has a different acidity. What products are formed when the compound is treated with various amounts of NaH and then treated with a methylating agent? Explain.
(i) reaction using 1 eq. of NaH followed by 1 eq of CH3I with heat
(ii) reaction using 2 eq. of NaH followed by 2 eq of CH3I with heat
(iii) reaction using 3 eq. of NaH followed by 3 eq of CH3I with heat
Each —OH group of the following compound has a different acidity. What products are formed when the compound is treated with various amounts of NaH and then treated with a methylating agent? Explain.
(i) reaction using 1 eq. of NaH followed by 1 eq of CH3I with heat
(ii) reaction using 2 eq. of NaH followed by 2 eq of CH3I with heat
(iii) reaction using 3 eq. of NaH followed by 3 eq of CH3I with heat