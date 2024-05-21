Each —OH group of the following compound has a different acidity. What products are formed when the compound is treated with various amounts of NaH and then treated with a methylating agent? Explain.









(i) reaction using 1 eq. of NaH followed by 1 eq of CH 3 I with heat

(ii) reaction using 2 eq. of NaH followed by 2 eq of CH 3 I with heat