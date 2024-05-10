23. Amines
Nitrogenous Nucleophiles
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following is a synthesis of an α-hydroxy acid from an amino acid. Provide the mechanism for this reaction, starting with the diazonium ion intermediate. (Note that the alcohol oxygen is the same in both the reactant and the product).
