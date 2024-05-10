Organic Chemistry
Which would you expect to be more reactive, the 3p or 4p orbital electrons?
Electrons in the 3p orbital are expected to be more reactive because they are higher energy orbitals.
Electrons in the 4p orbital are expected to be more reactive because they are lower energy orbitals.
Electrons in the 4p orbital are expected to be more reactive because they are higher energy orbitals.
Electrons in the 3p orbital are expected to be more reactive because they are lower energy orbitals.