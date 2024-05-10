27. Transition Metals
Stille Reaction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Stille reaction bears a resemblance to the Suzuki reaction. It uses alkenyl-organotin in place of alkenyl-organoboron. This alkenyl-organotin compound can have a cis configuration, unlike alkenyl-organoboron, which only has a trans configuration. With the Stille reaction shown below, draw the structure of its resulting product.
