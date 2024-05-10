10. Addition Reactions
Dihydroxylation
10. Addition Reactions Dihydroxylation
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
3-hexenedioic acid has two isomers, (E)-3-hexenedioic acid and (Z)-3-hexenedioic acid. Provide the reaction scheme to convert (i) (E)-3-hexenedioic acid to (+/−)-3,4-dihydroxyhexanedioic acid and (ii) (E)-3-hexenedioic acid to meso-3,4-dihydroxyhexanedioic acid.
3-hexenedioic acid has two isomers, (E)-3-hexenedioic acid and (Z)-3-hexenedioic acid. Provide the reaction scheme to convert (i) (E)-3-hexenedioic acid to (+/−)-3,4-dihydroxyhexanedioic acid and (ii) (E)-3-hexenedioic acid to meso-3,4-dihydroxyhexanedioic acid.