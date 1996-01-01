6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Carbocation Intermediate Rearrangements
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the following partial reactions below, it shows the possibility of 1,2-alkyl and 1,2-hydride shifts. Which is expected to occur? Explain your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Path (ii) is expected to occur because alkyl shifts require less energy.
B
Path (i) is expected to occur because hydride shifts require less energy.
C
Path (ii) is expected to occur because it results in a more stable carbocation.
D
Path (i) is expected to occur because it results in a more stable carbocation.