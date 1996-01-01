4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Cis vs Trans
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Cis vs Trans
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the structures that represent different compounds. Determine the structures that represent the same compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1 represents 2-methylbut-2-ene;
2, 5, and 6 represent 2-methylbut-1-ene;
3 and 4 represent (Z)-pent-2-ene
B
1 and 2 represent 2-methylbut-2-ene;
5 and 6 represent 2-methylbut-1-ene;
3 and 4 represent (Z)-pent-2-ene
C
1, 2, 5, and 6 represent 2-methylbut-1-ene;
3 and 4 represent (Z)-pent-2-ene
D
1, 2, 5, and 6 represent 2-methylbut-1-ene;
3 and 4 represent (E)-pent-2-ene
