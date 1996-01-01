When used as local anesthetics, it takes a longer time for one-half of etidocaine to be metabolized than tetracaine. Explain why.
When used as local anesthetics, it takes a longer time for one-half of etidocaine to be metabolized than tetracaine. Explain why.
Etidocaine exhibits resonance structure, while tetracaine does not. This makes etidocaine more stable, less reactive, and longer to metabolize.
Both tetracaine and etidocaine exhibit resonance, but the resonance structure of etidocaine is less stable because of the better ability of oxygen to hold a positive charge than nitrogen. This makes etidocaine less reactive and longer to metabolize.
Tetracaine exhibits resonance structure, while etidocaine does not. This makes etidocaine less stable, less reactive, and longer to metabolize.
Both tetracaine and etidocaine exhibit resonance, but the resonance structure of etidocaine is more stable because of the better ability of nitrogen to hold a positive charge than oxygen. This makes etidocaine less reactive and longer to metabolize.