Naming Alcohols
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the systematic names of the given structures and state if they are primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohols.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1-chloro-3,4-bimethylpentanol (tertiary alcohol)
ii) 4-bromo-5-methylcyclopentanol (primary alcohol)
B
i) 1-chloro-3,4-methyl-2-pentanol (secondary alcohol)
ii) 3-bromo-2-diethylcyclopentanol (primary alcohol)
C
i) 5-chloro-2,3-dimethylpentan-4-ol (secondary alcohol)
ii) 4-bromo-5-methylcyclopentan-1-ol (secondary alcohol)
D
i) 1-chloro-3,4-dimethylpentan-2-ol (secondary alcohol)
ii) 3-bromo-2-methylcyclopentan-1-ol (secondary alcohol)