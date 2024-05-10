At room temperature (25°C), the Diels-Alder cycloaddition between cyclopenta-1,3-diene and 1H-pyrrole-2,5-dione predominantly yields the endo-adduct product. However, when the reaction is carried out at an elevated temperature of 90°C, the major product obtained is the exo isomer instead. Further investigations revealed that the initially formed endo isomer undergoes isomerization to the more stable exo isomer at 90°C.

The endo product is usually preferred because the secondary overlap of the p orbital of the carbonyl with the diene stabilizes the transition state. Determine whether this justification for the preference of the endo product applies to a kinetically controlled reaction or a thermodynamically controlled one.