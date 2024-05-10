24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Wohl Degradation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An optically inactive alditol forms when aldose X undergoes reduction with sodium borohydride. When X undergoes Wohl degradation, Y is formed which converts to an optically active alditol. When Y undergoes Wohl degradation, D-threose is formed. Determine the identity of X and Y.
