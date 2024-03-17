Organic Chemistry
For the following molecules.
(i) Determine the classification of the functional group that contains nitrogen.
(ii) Give the IUPAC name.
1): (i) methyl amine; (ii) 4,4-dimethylhexan-1-amine
2): (i) primary amine; (ii) N-isohexylethan-1-amine
1): (i) primary amine; (ii) 4,4-dimethylhexan-1-amine
2): (i) secondary amine; (ii) N-ethylhexan-2-amine
1): (i) primary amine; (ii) N,N-dimethylhexan-1-amine
2): (i) secondary amine; (ii) 1-isohexylethan-1-amine
1): (i) secondary amine; (ii) 3,3-dimethylpentan-1-amine
2): (i) tertiary amine; (ii) N-ethylhexan-2-amine