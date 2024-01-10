3. Acids and Bases
Equilibrium Constant
3. Acids and Bases Equilibrium Constant
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if ethane (C2H6) is a stable or unstable acid and predict whether it will participate in an acid-base reaction (pKa C2H6 = 50).
Determine if ethane (C2H6) is a stable or unstable acid and predict whether it will participate in an acid-base reaction (pKa C2H6 = 50).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ethane is an unstable acid and will participate in acid-base reactions.
B
Ethane is a stable acid and will participate in acid-base reactions.
C
Ethane is an unstable acid and is not likely to participate in acid-base reactions.
D
Ethane is a stable acid and is not likely to participate in acid-base reactions.