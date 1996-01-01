12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions Summary
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the following multistep synthesis in 3 steps. (Note: Use tosylate formation as one of the steps.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1. H2O, H2SO4
2. TsCl, HCl, CH2Cl2
3. NaCN, DMSO
B
1. a. BH3, THF b. NaOH, H2O2
2. TsCl, Et3N, CH2Cl2
3. NaCN, DMSO
C
1. H2O, H2SO4
2. TsCl, Et3N, CH2Cl2
3. NaCN, H2O
D
1. a. BH3, THF b. NaOH, H2O2
2. TsCl, HCl, CH2Cl2
3. NaCN, H2O