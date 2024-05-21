10. Addition Reactions
Hydroboration
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using 1-methylcyclohex-1-ene, an achiral reagent, as the starting material in a hydroboration reaction, the products are chiral, a racemic mixture of trans-2,4-dimethylcyclopentan-1-ol. The formation of one of the enantiomers is given below. Propose a synthesis that shows how the other enantiomer was formed.
