10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydroboration
91PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following functional-group interchange:
i. Identify the common reagent used for this reaction.
ii. This can also be accomplished using the alternative method shown below. Propose mechanisms for these steps:
