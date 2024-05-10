3. Acids and Bases
pKa
3. Acids and Bases pKa
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following is the structure of citric acid:
(i) Determine if the given structure is a carboxylic acid.
(ii) Compare the acidic strength of citric acid with lactic acid. Citric acid and lactic acid have pKa values of 3.13 and 3.86, respectively.
