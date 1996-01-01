6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of methyl bromide with a base is linearly dependent on the concentrations of methyl bromide and OH −. For T = 40°C, the rate constant for such a reaction is 1.2×10 −8/(M•s). Determine the effects of increasing methyl bromide's concentration to 1.50 M on the:
1. Reaction rate
2. Rate constant
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1. Reaction rate increases by 100%.
2. k is unchanged.
B
1. Reaction rate increases by 50%.
2. k is unchanged.
C
1. Reaction rate increases by 150%.
2. k decreases by 10%.
D
1. Reaction rate increases by 75%.
2. k increases by 20%.
