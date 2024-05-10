28. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Ruff Degradation
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Draw the following reaction: The Ruff degradation of L-ribose produces L-erythrose. The Kiliani-Fischer synthesis of L-erythrose produces a mixture of L-arabinose and L-ribose.
(ii) What is the structure of L-arabinose?
