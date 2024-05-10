9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydrohalogenation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the products of the potassium hydroxide-catalyzed dehydrohalogenation reactions of the compounds below? If applicable, label the major and minor products.
(i) 3-chloropentane
(ii) 1-chlorobutane
(iii) 2-bromobutane
