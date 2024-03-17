Organic Chemistry
Predict which member is the least soluble in water: pentan-2-ol, butan-2-ol, or heptan-1-ol. Explain.
butan-2-ol;
It has the least number of carbon atoms and the smallest hydrophobic portion.
pentan-2-ol;
It has the least number of carbon atoms and the smallest hydrophilic portion.
heptan-1-ol;
It has the greatest number of carbon atoms and the largest hydrophilic portion.
It has the greatest number of carbon atoms and the largest hydrophobic portion.