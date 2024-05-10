20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following compound:
(i) Identify if any type of acidic derivatives are present in its structure.
(ii) Predict the compounds formed after complete hydrolysis.
(iii) Determine whether or not its cyclic structure can be classified as aromatic. Explain your answer.
Consider the following compound:
(i) Identify if any type of acidic derivatives are present in its structure.
(ii) Predict the compounds formed after complete hydrolysis.
(iii) Determine whether or not its cyclic structure can be classified as aromatic. Explain your answer.