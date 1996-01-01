13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Oxidizing Agent
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the expected products when each of the following compounds reacts separately with PCC and chromic acid?
a. Cycloheptanol
b. 1-methylcycloheptanol
c. Cyclohexyl methanol
What are the expected products when each of the following compounds reacts separately with PCC and chromic acid?
a. Cycloheptanol
b. 1-methylcycloheptanol
c. Cyclohexyl methanol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D