(i) The addition of one mole of 3-methylbutanoyl chloride to a liter of triethylamine resulted in a vigorous exothermic reaction. What is the mechanism for this reaction?

(ii) Once the previous mixture has cooled, one mole of propan-1-ol is added. This resulted in another vigorous exothermic reaction that produced triethylamine, triethylammonium chloride, and propyl 3-methylbutanoate. What is the mechanism for this reaction?