1. A Review of General Chemistry
Sigma and Pi Bonds
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the σ bond or the π bond has the more effective orbital overlap in a carbon—carbon double bond.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
σ bond has a more effective orbital overlap than the π bond
B
π bond has a more effective orbital overlap than the σ bond
C
Both σ and π bonds have equally effective orbital overlap
D
We can not determine this theoretically