10. Addition Reactions
Hydrohalogenation
10. Addition Reactions Hydrohalogenation
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given 1,2,5-trimethylcyclohept-1-ene as the starting material, provide a step-by-step process to synthesize the compound below. If a step forms a chiral center, assume the reaction produces a racemic mixture.
Given 1,2,5-trimethylcyclohept-1-ene as the starting material, provide a step-by-step process to synthesize the compound below. If a step forms a chiral center, assume the reaction produces a racemic mixture.