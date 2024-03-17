8. Elimination Reactions
E2 - Anti-Coplanar Requirement
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
(a) Give the alkyl halide that will only form 2,4-dicyclopentylpent-3-ene as a product when it reacts with potassium tert-butoxide via the E2 mechanism.
(b) What is the required stereochemistry of the alkyl halide to form the following product?
