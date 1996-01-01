What happens to the rate of the reaction of 1-bromopentane with ethoxide ion in DMSO if (i) the alkyl halide was changed to 1- iodopentane and if (ii) the alkyl halide was changed to 2-bromopentane? Explain.
(i) The rate of the reaction will be slower because the leaving group will be poorer.
(ii) The rate of the reaction will be slower because there will be less steric hindrance.
(i) The rate of the reaction will be slower because the leaving group will be poorer.
(ii) The rate of the reaction will be faster because there will be less steric hindrance.
(i) The rate of the reaction will be faster because the leaving group will be better.
(ii) The rate of the reaction will be slower because there will be more steric hindrance.
(i) The rate of the reaction will be faster because the leaving group will be better.
(ii) The rate of the reaction will be faster because there will be more steric hindrance.