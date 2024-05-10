22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
Fischer Esterification
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
People had different ideas about the mechanism of Fisher esterification, and it wasn't until 1938 that Irving Roberts and Harold Urey of Columbia University used isotopic labeling to track how the oxygen in the alcohol moved through the reaction. Using the same method, propose a mechanism for the reaction of propanoic acid and methanol that has the isotope 18O in it with acid as a catalyst.
